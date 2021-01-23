Tomorrow’s Birthday (01/24/21). Go for your heart’s desire this year. Realize personal dreams with dedication, patience and heart. Winter virtual social connections lead to new team directions next summer, followed by a fun romantic phase. Toast and celebrate together next winter. Discover renewed personal strength, courage and confidence.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fantasies can dissipate and dissolve. Disciplined efforts with a creative project yield satisfying results. Discuss concrete goals and coordinate action. Write, edit and communicate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lucrative possibilities require practical moves. Don’t get sidetracked. Ask for what you’ve been promised. Negotiate terms and agreements. Focus on the money trail.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stay in action, despite doubt or worries. Fortune favors disciplined advances on a personal project. Go for practical priorities and concrete results. Let fantasies evaporate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Illusions fade with the light of day. Postpone travel, risk or expense. Private introspection provides a gift. Slow down and contemplate. Enjoy peace and privacy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends and allies. Share support to keep your community healthy and strong. Together, help the ones with least. Compassion is a gift.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone professionally influential. Prepare materials and consider what you’d like. The impossible seems accessible. Use what you’ve learned.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find creative outlets for an adventurous mood. Expand territory in another direction. Study and follow fascinating threads. Learn valuable skills. Make new connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep taking profitable action. Monitor conditions to discover underlying facts. A lack of joint funds would threaten plans. Collaboration yields lasting benefits.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compromise for shared gain. Coordinate moves for greater results. Leave nothing to chance. Communicate and collaborate for growing strength. You have your partner’s back.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get your body moving. Prioritize your work and health. Distraction abounds. Focus on one step after another. Minimize risk or wasted energy. You’re growing stronger.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax with someone fun. Connect at a deeper level through shared experience. Enjoy a mutual attraction. Savor simple pleasures and games. Share your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home improvement projects provide lasting benefit. Collaborate for shared family gain. Prioritize practicalities with repairs and upgrades. Beautify your surroundings. Connect around familiar comforts.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.