Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/18/21). Grow and develop through introspection this year. Discipline with personal passion projects pays in spades. Follow a delightful dream. Shift professional directions this spring, before winter domestic renovations satisfy. Change the message this winter, before a career breakthrough. Listen to your inner muse.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Money comes easier now. Consider big questions this month, with the Sun in Pisces. You’re sensitive to hidden undercurrents. You can see what’s important. Adjust plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance personal projects. Enjoy virtual social life and connect with friends and teams for the next 30 days under the Pisces Sun. New opportunities are born.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider plans. You can advance in your career over the next month, with the Sun in Pisces. Take advantage of new markets and favorable conditions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends offer solutions, connections and resources. You’d like to expand your horizons this month with the Pisces Sun. Explore, investigate and research new frontiers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue practical professional goals. Collaborate for shared financial accounts this month, with the Sun in Pisces. You’re growing for the future. Build and strengthen support.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. Begin a month-long partnership phase, with the Sun in Pisces. Kindle a romantic collaboration. Coordinate for shared purpose. Connect at a deeper level.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow with shared accounts. Prioritize physical work and health this month, with the Sun in Pisces. Practice for energy, strength and performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Rely on strong partners. This month favors love, fun and romance, with the Sun in Pisces. Pursue your favorite diversions, arts and passions. Deepen connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Maintain energy with healthy practices. Domestic renovation projects earn satisfying results. It’s amazing what you can do with fresh paint. Enjoy home comforts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. You’re especially charming and creative this month, with the Pisces Sun. Write your story. Publish and share far and wide.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy home comforts. The next month gets especially lucrative, with the Sun in Pisces. Get especially productive with domestic support. Tap into new silver.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with creative muses. You’re especially powerful and confident, with the Sun in your sign. Advance personal passion projects this month. Grow and flower.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.