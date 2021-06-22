Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/23/21). Rake in an abundant harvest together this year. Disciplined, coordinated efforts steadily grow valuable results. Summer introspection and contemplation inspire invention, leading to resolution of autumn challenges with friends. Enjoy flowering health and work this winter, before a fun social springtime. Teamwork pays high dividends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on immediate study and research objectives. Meet a deadline. Gather the information you need. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Don’t get sidetracked.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Have patience with a financial delay or shortage. Wait on non-essential expenses. Don’t make wild promises. Handle basic short-term priorities. Postpone what you can. Relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiations could get sticky. Don’t push into a brick wall. Focus on practical shared priorities. Give up something you don’t need. Small changes can reward nicely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to avoid accidents. Delays with traffic and communication channels could appear suddenly. Nurture your health and work. Wait for better conditions for physical action.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Words may fail to express how you feel. Let go of a romantic fantasy. The reality is better. Notice that with the ones you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make improvements at home despite challenges. Clean messes and make repairs. Avoid gossip or controversy. Distractions abound. Prioritize practical family needs and comforts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expect misunderstandings. Patiently find solutions that work for everyone. Don’t stir up jealousies or stoke insecurities. Listen more than speaking. Find common connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your past work speaks well for you. You’re paying your dues. Follow emotions as well as intellect. Listen carefully. Advance a profitable idea.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on short-term personal objectives. Watch for hidden dangers. Resolve practical priorities before giving in to distracting temptations. Invent an optimistic interpretation and share widely.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Peace and quiet soothes and refreshes. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Avoid traffic, noise and crowds. Meditation, reflection and contemplation build satisfying results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share extra patience with your team. Outside influences can complicate plans. Competition or a conflict of interests could cause delays. Get expert support when needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional endeavor faces a challenge or test. Focus on immediate concerns and leave details for later. Keep written records. Maintain momentum. Satisfy customers.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.