Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/16/21). Ride a shooting star this year. Pursue personal passions with dedication and discipline. Plan long-term dreams. The resolution of springtime social challenges leads to a delightful summer. After a phase of domestic adjustment, winter brings a joyful social renaissance. Step into your own light.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find more ways to make money. Your initiative gets rewarded in gold and silver. Maintain momentum by patiently waiting for best timing to advance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover your own personal performance zone. You’re in the spotlight and your work is gaining respect. You’ve got the confidence to get the job done.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to consider options and potential. Visualize getting what you want. Spend time with trees, birds and other living creatures for inspiration. Consider possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to a team effort. Provide practical support and reinforcements. Imagine the prize already won. Focus on logical steps to advance. Do the homework.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clarify professional priorities to reduce stress. Determine three important tasks and take one at a time. Acknowledge the ground taken. Balance action with peaceful reflection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop your research. Investigate possibilities. You can learn what you need. Enjoy classes, webinars and educational experiences. Make a long-distance connection. Exploration yields discovery.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Handle practical financial details. Contribute to shared accounts. Stay flexible and pad the budget for potential upcoming changes. Coordinate and collaborate for best results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership provides mutual support. Weave your talents and resources together for maximum resiliency and strength. Share reliable support plus the fruits of your labors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Harness an energy surge. You’re building strength and resilience. Protect health and safety with work and physical practices. Nurture your body, mind and spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and focus on what you love. Appreciate moments of beauty, intimacy and delight. Play games with family and friends. Express your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Maintain domestic harmony as a foundational support. Listen to what’s going on. Support family. Contribute to clean and organize the space. Prepare something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Write, edit and refine the message. Find the perfect story angle. Research for an inside scoop. Connect with experienced experts and allies. Share the news.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.