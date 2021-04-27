Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/28/21). You’re a star this year. Professional success flows with consistent practice and integrity. Solve a financial puzzle with your partner this spring, before your own income gets a boost. Winter transitions and personal growth lead to a profitable shared venture. Your status is on the rise.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Educational opportunities come knocking. Consider options and potential. Friends offer encouragement, resources and ideas. Ask questions and check out interesting suggestions. Plan an exploration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Put away provisions for the future. Review shared resources and budget for growth. Identify risk factors. Your credit rating is on the rise. Build together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Support your partner. Negotiate your way through minor adjustments. Listen more than speaking. Provide a sense of stability. Link arms and share the load.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize practicalities around physical work and health. Balance work with rest, action with peace. Nurture yourself with good food and a walk outside.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and take it easy. Fun and romance could spark. Share confidences and secrets with someone attractive. Creativity surges. Laughter is good medicine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home holds your heart. Get into a domestic renovation phase. Clear out unused stuff. Rediscover heirlooms and treasures. Revamp spaces for greater ease and comfort.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin another assignment. Dig into an intellectual puzzle. Discuss what you’re learning with an experienced friend. Words flow easily. Capture them into a cohesive piece.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue profitable ventures. Build positive cash flow. Invest in success. Use the right tools for the job. Don’t get more than needed. Prioritize basics.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Wear your confidence like a fine suit. You can get what you’re after. Maintain high principles. Keep your word. A personal project flowers.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Allow yourself time to process recent events. Indulge in private rituals. Consider what’s ahead and plan the practical details. Relax.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reach out to connect with friends. Participate with a community cause for deeper connection. Together you can work miracles. Enjoy a sense of shared purpose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. Consider options for potential solutions. Someone important is paying attention. Look sharp and compete for a prize.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.

Join the online forum

Tags

Vote for the BEST between April 21st and May 8th.

By participating, you will automatically be entered into our second drawing for a $50 gift card. Good luck!