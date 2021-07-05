Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/06/21). This year favors lucrative gain. Consistent collaborative discipline generates wild success. Summer epiphanies provide a philosophical outlook with autumn social obstacles. Your physical energy surges this winter, leading to springtime fun with teams, groups and community projects. Family fortunes rise through collaborative efforts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can find what you need. Deception gets revealed; truth is easier. Reach out to your networks. Make powerful requests. Friends provide a boost.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review the budget for growth. Balance income with expenditures. Don’t invest without researching first. Do the homework. Slow to determine best options. Reinforce the basics.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow your own path. Don’t worry about luck or fate. Make your own fortune, step by steady step. Strengthen foundational structures. Master the basics.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — You can recognize the value of the past without being limited by it. Modify traditions for new conditions. Craft plans for different scenarios.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Friends and health are your greatest wealth. Things may not turn out as planned. Let go of elaborate expectations. Advance through steady, coordinated action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional project has your attention. Prepare an impressive presentation. Visualize success, and line up the pieces. Don’t rely on luck. Do the homework.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Explore an interesting possibility and learn as you go. Stay practical or risk accidents or delays. New skills lead to new friends and opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for common gain. Focus on practical financial basics. Don’t fall for a trick. Avoid costly mistakes. Make inquiries, rather than purchases, until you’re sure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Words may not come out as planned. Share extra compassion, both for your partner and yourself. Make corrections as needed. Listen generously. Work together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices with work and fitness. Focus for best physical performance. Slow for difficult sections. Keep showing up. Steady action gets results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep things simple. Have fun with someone sweet. If words get tangled, clarify. Patience is golden. Relax by focusing on something you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Create your own domestic bliss. Relax expectations and enjoy home comforts with family and pets. Cook something delicious. Whip up some household harmony.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.