Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/07/21). Dreams can come true this year. Follow inspiring visions with organized plans and steady actions. A change in professional direction this spring motivates summer family fun and home beautification. Resolve winter miscommunications for a rise in career status and influence. Follow your own inner compass.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Handle professional responsibilities. Conditions favor excellent work that leads to rising influence and status. Aim for and grow into the position of your dreams.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The road you’re on leads in the right direction. Follow a long-held dream. Study, learn and discover extraordinary beauty. Explore new terrain for unexpected treasure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared financial ventures. You’re building for the future. Contribute to realize a long-term vision. Strengthen support structures and catch the bounty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your partnership deepens and grows. Connect at a higher level. Collaboration can get romantic. Put together a sweet deal. Share from your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Steadily practice your healthy routines. You’re growing stronger. Physical action gets beautiful results. Keep doing what’s working. Maintain for long-term gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity and romance blossom. Practice your arts, games and crafts. Enjoy excellent company. Write love letters. Bake a treat for someone sweet.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home improvement projects pay off. Dig and weed. Plant and sow. Clear space for new growth. Polish and clean. Share delicious treats with family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize before issuing public statements. Consider who you want to reach. Apply intellectual consideration to a puzzle. Provide a missing link. Connect the dots.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get into a profitable groove. Spend less than you bring in. Your discipline is admirable; and it’s working. Stay in action for lucrative gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Steadily build for a personal dream. You’re especially strong, beautiful and confident. Use your power for good.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Get into thoughtful planning mode. Consider the big picture, and your part in it. Imagine steps and options. Prepare and plot. Meditate and recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends, colleagues and allies. Together, you can move mountains. Hold Zoom meetings, virtual gatherings or conference calls. Teamwork is your superpower.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.