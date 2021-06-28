Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/29/21). Bag a lucrative shared harvest this year. Strengthen family financial positions through coordinated, disciplined collaboration. Relax into summer privacy and contemplation, before autumn brings shifting social priorities. Winter electrifies your physical performance, before a delightful springtime friendship phase. Grow your roots and shoots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of the opportunity for a peaceful escape. Take a break from screens and responsibilities. Rest and recharge. Feed your spirit with natural inspiration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A team project is picking up steam. Energize your actions to take advantage of a lucky break. Patience and diplomacy are especially useful. Support collaboration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a professional dream. An insider advantage is worth going for. Your work is gaining respect. Follow an older person’s advice. Gather support.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand boundaries and frontiers. Widen your exploration to include interesting conversation and communities. Stay patient with misunderstandings or traffic. Learn from other adventurers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate financial management tasks. Contribute to grow shared ventures. Manage investments, insurance or legal matters. Sign contracts and file documents. Keep affairs in order.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share the load for common gain. Collaboration flowers with love and encouragement. Set aside preconceptions and listen to someone familiar as a mystery.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your work and fitness. Guard precious time for yourself. Steady practice leads to performance gains. Make a spirit connection in nature. Get physical.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially charming. Have fun with interesting people. Children share words of wisdom. Play your favorite games, sports and diversions. Deepen a romantic bond.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Nurture shoots and roots. Tend your home and garden with love. You can realize a domestic dream. Get family aligned to advance. Reward worker bees deliciously.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can see multiple sides of a story. Diplomacy comes easily. Inquire and listen. Sketch a rough version and then edit. Expand a creative idea.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities are worth pursuing. Invest time and energy. Keep producing excellent results. Expand in a profitable direction. Harvest the fruit of your labors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Nature can inspire your ambitions. Learn from other creatures. Demonstrate patience and tenacity. Grow a cause close to your heart. Explore personal passion.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.