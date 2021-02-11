Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/12/21). Grow and build strength this year. Develop personal skills and capacities through steady practice and dedicated efforts. Intuition gets profitable. Share a community support effort this spring before falling in love anew. Winter domestic adaptations prepare for celebrations and social connections. Create your perfect situation.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities and recharge. Intuition leads to amazing discoveries. Words come easily. Find a journal and write. Capture an inspiring vision for what’s next.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with your community. Share brilliant ideas, dreams and curiosities. Spur each other into action. Teamwork can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Share and collaborate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work takes priority. Advance professional priorities boldly. Creativity abounds. Listen to an experienced advisor or mentor. Infuse your projects with love. Surge ahead.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get outside and savor the open air. An exploration develops new wings. Research, study and investigate. Push ahead for bold discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your words and actions can get especially lucrative. Collaborate for shared gain. You can find the resources you need. Take advantage of a lucky break.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share the load. Your partnership flowers. Coordinate and collaborate. Savor common interests and passions. Enjoy your mutual attraction. Discuss your latest obsessions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action can get outsized results today. Prioritize safety and health. Energize your exercise, practices and work. Savor delicious flavors. Balance activity with rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking unnecessary risks. Relax and have fun with your inner circle. Love flourishes and flowers. Share sweet moments together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Energize domestic projects and improvements. Move furniture and clean hidden areas. Actions now lead to lasting benefits. Collaborate for family support. Share something delicious.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially creative. Artistic projects flower. Communication channels are wide open. Prepare and edit carefully, and then launch your message to the world.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — There’s money to be made, and you’re well positioned. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity to surge ahead. Monitor sales and marketing. Wheel and deal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Hide away from crowds or noise. Find a peaceful thinking spot. Review priorities and refine plans. Sort and organize. Meditation satisfies. Pursue personal passions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.