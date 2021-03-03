Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/04/21). This year invites transformational personal change. Planning, coordination and organization combined with steady action realizes long-held dreams. Springtime brings career changes, before summer’s domestic delights. Adapting your communications for new conditions next winter motivates rising professional status. Connect with your own heart and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Educational and travel barriers still block the road. Fear or anger can amplify; monitor conditions and adapt. Listen and learn. Study and investigate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review reserves. Communication unlocks a financial door. Collaborate with a partner for shared gain. Avoid impetuous reactions. Tempers spark easily. Patiently pull together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiate and adjust plans with your partner. Communication goes further than action. Don’t get pushy. Listen to suggestions and get feedback. Discover valuable solutions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Physical barriers require adaptation. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Slow to avoid accidents. Wait patiently or find another way around. Prioritize health.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait for romantic developments. Tempers could flare. Avoid trouble or unnecessary quarrels. Don’t stir up jealousies. Creativity and communication reveal harmonious solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean domestic messes. Make repairs and upgrades. Discuss potential solutions with family. How would you like it to be? Imagine and sketch ideas. Get creative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Exercise restraint. Don’t push into a brick wall. Listen more than speaking. Miscommunications proliferate and rumors spark like wildfire. Figure out what another wants.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Have faith in your own imagination and capabilities to make a financial goal. Something you’ve been trying doesn’t work. Learn from the competition.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Anticipate resistance with a personal matter. Self-doubt or insecurities could interfere. Connect with a trusted advisor. Express your feelings. Get outside your own monologue.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Recharge and reorganize your plans for recent changes. Communication reveals a solution. Ask questions. Write in your journal. Imagination flowers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share team support around an obstacle. Wait for better conditions to advance. Talk with your allies and colleagues for greater perspective. Diversity provides strength.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare for inspection. A professional challenge requires adaptation. Reinforce infrastructures before depending on them. You can see the weakness in the plan. Strengthen technical foundations.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.