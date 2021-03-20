Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/21/21). Fortune favors friendship this year. Steady teamwork over time can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Shifting directions with your research this spring leads to viral summer communications. Resolve winter financial challenges before an investigation reveals bold discoveries. Share and contribute together for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow a personal passion, with Venus in your sign. You’re especially irresistible this month. Beautify your surroundings, your wardrobe and your personal style.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover hidden beauty from the past. For a month, with Venus in Aries, enjoy private plans and pursuits. Complete one phase and begin the next.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially popular; take advantage. Collaborate with friends online this month, with Venus in Aries. Social connections benefit your career. Group collaboration thrives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Assume authority this month, with Venus in Aries. It’s easier to advance your agenda. Take on greater leadership. Career advancement is distinctly possible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore and discover new beauty this month, with Venus in Aries. Investigate a matter of personal passion. Study a fascinating subject. Follow your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate for shared gain. An increase in assets, income and wealth is possible this month with Venus in Aries. Divert funds to savings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Things could get deliciously spicy. Partnership flourishes over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Collaborate with shared passion. Deepen romance and love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize your actions. Get your heart pumping this month, with Venus in Aries. Tap into passion. Practice for excellent performance. Grow health and vitality.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A magnetic attraction pulls you toward beauty. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Aries. Creativity blossoms. Share the heartbeat.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Beautify your space. Fill your home with love and creature comforts over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Savor domestic harmony. Bliss out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share your views. Creative arts provide satisfying results, with Venus in Aries. Write, publish and broadcast your message. Connect with a wider circle.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put love into your work and it pays in gold. This month can get especially lucrative with Venus in Aries. Work your magic.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.