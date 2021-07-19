Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/20/21). Your collaboration strikes gold this year. Maximize profits with disciplined coordination and contribution. New possibilities inspire this summer, before you adapt around autumn’s changing social situations. Winter revitalizes your physical performance, contributing to a group prize next spring. Work together for common passion and gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your educational boundaries. Dig into a fascinating subject. Try something new. Learn and discover new flavors, techniques and ideas. Your exploration yields valuable treasure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Draw upon hidden resources. A long shot could pay off. Invest in newer technology. Something you’ve been holding rises in value. Strategize with your partner.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Brainstorm for creative abundance. A partner’s perspective is revealing. Work out the steps to realize your vision together. Rejuvenate old bonds. Express your appreciation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Focus to manage practical priorities and an unexpected opportunity. Exercise energizes you. Outdoor diversions delight. You can have it all.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Inventiveness and inspiration come easily. You can solve a puzzle. Have fun and get engaged. Discover interesting solutions through the grapevine. Enjoy creative challenges.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Household matters have your attention. Provide for others. Share insights with family. A loved one helps you solve a problem. Follow a wise relative’s advice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Knowledge and expertise provides profits. Practice intellectual humility. Admit mistakes. Learn from failure. Inspire others with your words. A brilliant insight shatters an illusion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain profitable routines to keep cash flow positive. Ask for what you need and get it. Invest in a communications upgrade for wider reach.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re generating a buzz. Get the word out about a passion project. Accept the spotlight and microphone. Turn on your light and shine.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Intuition rings like a bell. Slow to notice emotions, mood and unspoken details. Peaceful privacy lets your creative imagination soar. Get productive behind closed doors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of a team opportunity. Pitch in wherever helpful. A friend can get through where you can’t. Work together to get farther.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities flower. Share what you’re up to. Get help from experienced friends and allies. Invest in success. Your status is on the rise.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.