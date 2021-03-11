Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/12/21). Tap into your higher purpose this year. Satisfying results grow with consistent organization, planning and preparation. Adapt to professional changes this spring, before summertime domestic renovation or relocation. Shifting creative directions next winter inspires a career breakthrough. Connect with passions to realize a dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dream and envision. Savor your favorite peaceful rituals. Consider what’s ahead and make plans. Nature inspires you. Make a deeper spiritual or philosophical connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for common cause and community benefit. Things are lining up favorably for your team. Get to the bottom of a controversy. Reveal facts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Listen to your heart and intuition. Rediscover an aspect of your work that you love. Pursue a professional dream. New doors appear to be opening.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expand your investigation in new directions. Imagine and create. Your exploration and studies reveal beautiful connections, dreamy possibilities and exciting potential. Note your discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share your talents to grow shared accounts. Coordinate tasks and responsibilities. Manage deadlines, paperwork and communications. Lucrative rewards lie within reach. Grab them together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Invent possibilities and inspiration. Pursue dreams. Love, beauty and passion deepen and grow. Share talents and resources. Support each other to blossom.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get your heart pumping. Steady practices build strength with repetition. Soothe mind, body and spirit with a natural connection. Love inspires your physical performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your greatest strength is love. Express it with the object of your affection. You’re clear about what’s truly important. Share sweet appreciation, gratitude and admiration.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Family comes first. Provide what’s needed. Listen and support someone who could use it. Make repairs and upgrades. Adapt your spaces to nurture mind, body and spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Follow your muses where they lead. Solving an intellectual puzzle is delicious. Write, broadcast and share your views and discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The next phase is ripe with lucrative potential. Get support to pull in a fine harvest. Dreams seem within reach. Infuse your work with love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prepare to shine. Energize a personal dream. Follow a passion for fun, growth and discovery. Set goals high. Your status is on the rise.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.