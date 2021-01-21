Tomorrow’s Birthday (01/22/21). You’re the star this year. Generate desired results with focused, consistent attention. A winter of intimate virtual connection inspires a social shift next summer, leading to a phase of fun and romance. Savor feasts, parties and socializing next winter. You’re developing valuable skills, passions and talents.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An unexpected and potentially lucrative opportunity is worth pursuit. Obstacles and challenges abound; yet it could yield long-term benefits. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow your own drummer. Discover unforeseen benefit despite obstacles or barriers to a personal dream. Avoid controversy or hassle. Keep things simple. Invent new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to reconsider plans. The potential for error is high. You can meet the challenge. Meditate on a puzzle. Consider the situation from another perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait until major obstacles have past, before advancing a team project. Don’t believe everything you hear. Ignore rumors and gossip. Avoid arguments. Support your team.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on the job at hand. Misunderstandings arise without provocation. Don’t waste money trying to buy favor. Abandon preconceptions. Patiently persuade with clear arguments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a long-distance connection. Let someone draw you into a different world. Travel obstacles abound. Avoid risk. Learn something new. Make bold discoveries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Shop carefully. The savings makes staying home worthwhile. Guard and grow family resources. Barriers could delay or restrict cash flow. Conserve and enjoy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt to unplanned surprises with your partner. Support each other first and work it out later. Find a solution that works for both. Compromise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow the pace or risk an accident. Unexpected bumps line the road. Physical efforts get positive results. Prioritize health and wellness. Balance with extra rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — When in doubt, choose the option that’s more fun. Relax and enjoy familiar comforts. Avoid risky propositions and focus on creative passions, arts and games.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait for developments on a domestic matter. Don’t try to force anything, or risk breakage. You don’t have the full picture. Provide family support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor an ongoing situation to adapt to breaking news. Share and connect to get the inside scoop. Let others know about your discoveries.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.