Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/13/21). Realize bold dreams and visions this year. Imagine, plan and strengthen infrastructures for consistent action. Jump over professional hurdles this spring, before a domestic project flowers this summer. Winter creative or communication redirections motivate your career status to new heights. Listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Pisces New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical and spiritual phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect. The next phase benefits team efforts. Celebrate breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community following the New Moon. Share love, support and appreciation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under the New Moon in Pisces. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Pursue career opportunities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study with a master. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider fresh perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms over two weeks under this Pisces New Moon. Collaborations flower. Support each other. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This Pisces New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under the New Moon in Pisces. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Step into new prosperity over the next few weeks. Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets. Tap into win-win situations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge. Raise talents, capacities and skills to new levels with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.