Tomorrow’s Birthday (04/01/21). Good things come through friends this year. Strengthen partnerships, alliances and collaborations for shared gain. Shifting educational directions this spring aims you toward a summer creative breakthrough. Make an income change this winter, before an exploration takes wing. Solidarity and teamwork can produce miracles.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Make bold moves. Your influence is on the rise. Get the word out and it travels more than expected. Share your discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborative ventures can get lucrative. Advance a shared cause or passion. Resources can be found. Do what you promised. Inspire another to take action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Love animates your actions. Collaboration, coordination and cooperation flower naturally. Talk about dreams, visions and ambitions. Share and connect at a deeper level.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your physical performance can get lucrative. Put love into your work and it gains value. Prioritize your health and vitality. Ride a lucky break.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Learn new tricks from someone you love. Take advantage of a lucky chance. Conversation can lead to powerful possibilities. Get into something fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Settle into your cozy nest. Sort possessions. Save what you love and use, and share the extra. Discover forgotten treasure. Savor domestic arts and pleasures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Words come easily today. Use persuasive language. Develop a brilliant idea. Capture onto paper or devices, edit, polish and share with a wider audience.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of a lucky opportunity. A crazy idea could work. Tap into a lucrative flow with creativity and networking. Talk about what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal epiphany or insight illuminates hidden treasure. Ask for what you want. Proceed to the next level. You’re an inspiration to others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Private conversations and presentations can get especially productive. Take notes. Work a transformation. Turn a plain rock into a jewel. Work your special magic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Resources and solutions arise in conversation with your circles and communities. Consult with friends and colleagues. Toss the ball to a teammate. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Graduate to the next level. Your work is gaining respect. Past experience leads to new opportunities. Connect with valuable allies to grow and expand.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.