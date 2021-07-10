Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/11/21). Profit through partnership this year. Consistent teamwork builds strong shared financial foundations. A transformational and insightful summertime develops into an autumn of social change. Healthy practices build strength and vitality this winter, empowering your team to satisfying wins next spring. Together, you’re invincible.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re good at solving domestic problems, with Mercury in Cancer for several weeks. Go from theoretical to practical. Have fun at home and with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Network and connect from your home base. Your communications and networking skills shine, with Mercury in Cancer. Study, research and write your views.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication leads to profits. You can make a bundle over the next two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Work smarter and earn more.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative ventures entice. For about two weeks, with Mercury in your sign, speak your intentions. Share dreams and visions. Discuss personal aims and ambitions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Nurture yourself. Allow more time for contemplation. Keep a dream journal. Finish up old business. Decide what you want. Make long-term plans. Recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team communications flows smoothly, with Mercury in Cancer. Community activities and meetings go well. Confer with friends and allies. Network, socialize and share resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional creativity flowers over about two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Use cleverness and wit to advance your career. Discuss what you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can learn what’s needed professionally. Expand territory over about two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Study the situation. Discuss plans and objectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make profitable connections. Work out the numbers together. Collaborate for shared gain, with Mercury in Cancer. The next two weeks can get lucrative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Brainstorm profitable possibilities with your partner. Compromise and collaboration flow easier, with Mercury in Cancer for about two weeks. It could get romantic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration is your superpower. Communication benefits your work, fitness and health, with Mercury in Cancer. Grow with support from mentors, teachers and coaches.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Walk with someone dear. You’re especially charming and persuasive, with Mercury in Cancer. It’s easier to express affection. Talk about what you love.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.