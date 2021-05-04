Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/05/21). Win professional prizes this year. Build and develop career successes with intentional, focused routines. Shifting financial directions with your partner this spring motivates surging cash flow. Make personal changes next winter that lead family fortunes to rise. Your work gains satisfying accolade, reward and influence.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make plans to advance a dream. Take advantage of favorable conditions. You can see an opportunity. Set long-range goals. Think outside the box.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Listen to suggestions and adapt. Look for a lucky break. Collaborate with friends to advance an inspiring possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Take advantage of favorable conditions to advance a professional project. Spontaneous moves can work. Make a good impression.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow an unexpected thread in your research. Studies may lead to new frontiers. Expand your view. Try the lesser traveled road. Explore unorthodox ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Push to meet financial goals with a collaborative project. Costs may be higher than expected. Dreams seem within reach. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share the load. Talk about dreams, goals and ambitions. Support each other to advance. Coordinate shared commitments and responsibilities. Creativity flowers in collaboration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves and practices. Tweak your technique. Make technical improvements. Advance toward a goal with healthy routines. Your work is gaining respect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of a romantic opportunity. Find some fun with someone you love. Practice artistry and craft. Share dreams, games and diversions. Pack a picnic.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Domestic organization satisfies. Fix something before it breaks. Replace something volatile with something secure. Infuse love into your cooking.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Tell a story of love. Illuminate bright ideas, simple wisdom and practical solutions. Share and connect. Grab unexpected opportunities to realize a dream.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Extra profits are available. The more you complete, the more you gain. Replace something broken. Have faith and go for the opportunity you discover.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider personal dreams, desires and ambitions. Opportunities for personal advancement tempt. Consider consequences before plunging in. Accept divine inspiration. Listen to your heart.
