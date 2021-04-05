Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/06/21). Friendship and collaboration pay this year. Steady connection and participation lead to satisfying shared accomplishments. Altering itineraries and plans to adapt this spring inspires a creative summer communications surge. Find new financial resources this winter, before launching a delightful exploration. Discoveries and benefits flow through connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Everything is coming together. Connect with friends for a common cause dear to your heart. Launch community projects, events and initiatives. Realize bold plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Push ahead to advance your professional agenda. Make bold strides forward. Grab a lucky opportunity. Negotiate favorable terms. Sign on the dotted line.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Conditions favor your educational exploration. Make bold discoveries and leap ahead. Disciplined actions can carry you to new heights. Go for a valuable prize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to launch a joint venture to new levels. Build and elaborate on strong financial foundations. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity for shared profits.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Together, you’re even more amazing. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Pursue shared passions and possibilities. Fall in love all over again.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — All that practice is paying off. You’re growing physically stronger. Stay in action for peak performance. Do what you love. Your work is in demand.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Luck is on your side, and so is Cupid. Pursue passion with discipline and heart for satisfying results. Everything seems possible. Your charms are captivating.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Deepen family connections. Share traditions, celebrations and milestones. Beautify domestic spaces and share delicious treats. Discover buried treasure. Learn from someone you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A creative opportunity blossoms. Articulate, clarify and edit. Distill to essential elements. Express your heart and share your love. Communication leads to delightful possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Generate lucrative deals, bargains and agreements. Sign contracts and launch initiatives. Take advantage of favorable conditions to grow and expand. Pull in a hefty harvest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal project takes off. Positive attention builds confidence. Dress for success. Polish your presentation. Use your powers for good. Graciously thank your supporters.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Savor special alone time. Indulge in private rituals. Reflect on the past as you plan for the future. Imagine what you want for yourself and others.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.