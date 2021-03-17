Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/18/21). Creative imagination abounds this year. Follow inspiration with steady action to realize plans. Adapt to market changes this spring, before fun with family and domestic renovations enchants your summer. Switching up the messaging this winter inspires rising professional status and influence. Make a spiritual connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of great conditions for moneymaking. Focus action and words on raking it in. Long-lasting gain is possible. Stash the surplus.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Invent and pursue an exciting possibility. Fortune favors dreams with heart. Talk about the results you’d love. Your personal passion builds satisfying rewards.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Peaceful privacy leads to productivity. Strategize and prepare for what’s ahead. Clean and organize. You’re especially sensitive, creative and inventive. Envision new possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with friends. What you need can be found. Share information and resources. Invite participation. Help propel a community effort for powerful benefit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a professional opportunity. Visualize fantastic success. Put your creativity, talents and passion to work on a juicy project. Someone interesting is paying attention.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate options and potential. Dive into an exploration. Learn valuable tricks. Let someone draw you into another world. Make amazing discoveries. Study with passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Transformation could seem expensive. But the savings makes staying home worthwhile. Lucrative benefits flood your shared endeavor. You can get whatever you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for success. Keep your word and deed. Do the homework and share the results. Share a mutual attraction. Together, you’re a formidable team.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy the great conditions for physical action. Nature feeds your spirit. Get out and move your body. Healthy practices build strength and endurance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Get creative with diversions, artistry and passions. Savor time with your sweetheart and family. Heed wisdom from youth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic improvements provide satisfying results. Upgrade your spaces. Fill them with delicious flavors and fragrances. Nurture yourself and family with home comforts and diversions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Write, film or broadcast your views. Research and unravel an intellectual puzzle. Prepare statements and reports. Edit and publish.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.