Tomorrow ’s Birthday (02/05/21). Fortune follows personal projects this year. Amplify opportunities with disciplined, coordinated action. Planning pays long-term benefits. Springtime social transitions lead to flowering summer fun and romance. Make a home improvement next winter, for an especially sparkling holiday season. Take charge for the results you want.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Learn from a master. Discover a wider community. Research and prepare for what’s next. Choose your course for long-term gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strengthen partnership and team bonds with shared financial goals. Review and assess reserves and resources. Your collaboration now can get especially lucrative. Coordinate actions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Deepen your partnership. A current passion, romantic or otherwise, has long-term potential. Connect naturally over a common obsession. Collaboration flowers to new heights.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice for excellence. Your health, energy and vitality are on the rise. Pour your heart into your work and performance. Action now can have long-term benefit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially attractive and attracted. Romance, beauty and art inspire. Share your heart with someone special. Savor sweet moments together. Express what’s in your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home’s the best place for now. Enjoy a sweet domestic phase. Share delicious flavors, distractions and fun with family. Nurture your garden and it blossoms.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially witty and charming. Get the word out and it flows farther than imagined. Creativity sparks and crackles. Express what’s in your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The profit potential is high. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Fortune follows your own initiative and action. What you’re building provides long-lasting benefit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take a personal project to new heights. Creativity and inspiration blossom naturally. Do the homework to realize a dream. Indulge your curiosity, imagination and wonder.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Fine-tune your domestic environment. Clean closets and hidden spaces. Enjoy peaceful privacy. Give in to nostalgia and reminiscing. Plan and organize for the next phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Together, advance by leaps and bounds. Share ideas and information with friends and colleagues. Community connection weaves a sturdy web. Reaffirm collaborative commitments.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Grab a fun opportunity and things can develop naturally. Polish your materials and brand. Share and connect with talented players.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.