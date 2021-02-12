Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/13/21). Personal growth flowers this year. Practice makes perfect with passion projects. Envision lucrative results. Weather social challenges this spring, before summertime fun and romance delight. Winter home renovations lead to a season full of sunshine and connections. Invent how you want things to be.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Love finds a way. Practice compassion and start with yourself. Carve out some peaceful alone time to get lost in your own thoughts. Recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Link arms and stand together for a cause of shared passion. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Build solid community networks for long-term gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of lucky professional conditions. Long-term gain on a career goal or dream can result from actions today. Push forward boldly.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your investigation takes off in new directions. A dream appears within reach. Listen to intuition. Study options. Explore possibilities and potential. Make long-distance connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover hidden resources. Invest for the future. Collaborate to strengthen family finances. You can find what you need to realize a long-term dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stay receptive with your partner. Listen generously. Kindness is contagious. Defuse a tense situation with humor. Common cause and passion draw you closer together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re energized. Harness that power for high performance. Practice your moves. Step lightly and leap forward. Express what’s in your heart physically. Productivity surges.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pay attention to love, beauty and artistry. Notice what moves you. Romance sparks easily. Kindle it with kindness. Listen for sweetness and find it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family comes first. Adjust your environment to support folks. Make repairs and upgrades. Enjoy domestic comforts and treasures. Actions now provide long-lasting benefit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow a fascination. Dig into a curious thread or inquiry. You’re especially creative and brilliant. Write your views. Broadcast and publish. Reveal a hidden truth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap into positive cash flow. Expenses could also rise. Monitor budgets and projections to adjust. Provide excellent value. Your ideas are attracting attention.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Secure the ground taken. You’re especially energized, and conditions are favorable to advance a personal dream. Build upon strong foundations. Grab a lucky chance.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.