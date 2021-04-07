Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/08/21). Connect to grow this year. Disciplined teamwork can accomplish miracles. What you learn this spring may not go as planned, leading to creative victories this summer. Financial changes this winter lead your educational investigations in exciting new directions. Shared support and laughter lighten the load.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Savor peace and quiet. Introspection feeds your spirit. Notice unspoken elements, mood and emotion. Focus on plans rather than action. Rest and wait for developments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends make the world go around. Connect and share ideas. Wait for better conditions to advance a shared project. Discuss plans and potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional dreams appear within reach. Don’t push for them yet. Wait for an obstacle to pass. Let your imagination speculate on possibilities and options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re craving adventure. Obstacles block the road. Make plans and preparations for future exploration. Research and investigate options. Study possible itineraries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue lucrative shared ventures. Wait for better conditions to make a move. Review financial data to assess best value. Get your partner’s feedback before choosing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss plans with your partner. Hold off on advancing until roadblocks have cleared. Work out logistics and coordinate who will do what. Enjoy the company.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your body. Address health concerns or challenges with research and expert advice. Make plans for later implementation. Rest and nurture your energy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax in good company. Share games and diversions. A connection could seem blocked. Stay objective. Patiently wait for developments. Don’t get pushy. Find something fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home improvement projects tempt. Prioritize planning over action until roadblocks clear. Choose carefully. Consider color, style and texture. Research purchases for lasting value.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity flowers. Write and record your views. Your vision and the current reality don’t match. Express a dream. Patiently plot and craft. Keep the faith.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profitable ventures abound. Focus money making efforts for practical priorities. Plug financial leaks. Avoid distractions. Keep your patience. Write your dreams into the budget.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Dreams could seem especially vivid. Capture them into notes and schedule. Articulate your vision. Melt doubts and fears with love.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.