Tomorrow's Birthday (02/21/21): Private planning realizes dreams this year. Consistent peaceful productivity generates satisfying results. You’re especially intuitive. Career redirections this spring lead to summer fun with family and your sweetheart. Strengthening communication channels this winter leads to exciting professional projects. Look inside to rediscover passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally as Mercury stations direct in Aquarius. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally with Mercury direct. Brainstorming produces creative and profitable ideas. Discuss possibilities. Develop lucrative opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Expand your exploration in new directions. Pursue a personal passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider consequences before compromising. Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money flows with greater ease with Mercury direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Communication with your partner clarifies naturally with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to compromise and reach consensus. Send love messages and invitations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A physical barrier dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate with Mercury direct in Aquarius for three months. Traffic flows better. Discover health solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Listen to your muses. Expression comes naturally with Aquarius Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Family communications clarify now that Mercury stations direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean up messes and resolve irritations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative efforts surge. The story clarifies with Mercury direct. Write and publish your views. Communicate and connect. Amplify your message to a wider audience.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health. Generate positive cash flow with Mercury direct in Aquarius. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen powerfully. You’re especially charming and clever with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as translator for others who don’t get each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy home comforts. Articulate visions and dreams. Words and traffic flow better with Mercury direct. Journaling reveals your inner feelings. Make a spiritual connection.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.