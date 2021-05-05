Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/06/21). Your career reaches new peaks this year. Consistent actions build strong professional foundations. Adapt around a shared financial challenge this spring before summer income rises. Resolving personal challenges next winter leads to surging collaboration and shared resources. Infuse your work with passion and it flowers.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Long-term plans take sharper focus. Discover a winning strategy. Ask others to go where you can’t. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A team dream lies within reach. Discover hidden resources. A lucky break reveals the way. More is possible now. Don’t get intimidated. Connect to advance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A long-held professional goal is achievable. Make long-range plans and strategies. Share your vision. Inspire others to excellence through your own pursuit. Lead by example.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue long-term educational goals. Investigate obvious clues before wandering. Explore a fascination or obsession. Let your imagination soar. Discover treasure hiding in plain sight.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Push and get farther now. Collaborate to advance common goals for the future. Make long-term investments. Contribute for a shared vision. Strategize and coordinate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Love leads to positive changes. Make plans for the future together. Share ideas, fantasies and dreams. Unexpected connections can have long-term benefit. Have fun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can solve a physical challenge. Consider the situation from another view. Get creative. Start with the basics, for foundational strength. Elaborate from there.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Go for fun, sweetness and romance. Unexpected opportunities arise. Savor time with your dear ones. Share long-term dreams and fantasies. Take action for love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic beautification satisfies. Find creative household solutions. Clear clutter from spaces. Cook up something delicious and share with family. Fill your home with love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creativity flowers into delightful results. Capture your fantastical ideas into words and images. Take advantage of positive conditions to launch and get farther.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow a hunch to unexpected profits. Make hay while the sun shines. If you can manage it, a rewarding harvest lies within reach.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Relax and enjoy the process. You can reach new personal heights with favorable conditions, focus and intentional action. Go for your heart’s desire.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.