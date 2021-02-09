Tomorrow's Birthday (02/10/21). Launch into expansion mode this year. Match luck with discipline for personal growth. Grab a lucrative opportunity. Navigate springtime social challenges, before summer love embraces. Home relocation or renovation next winter sets the scene for celebration with friends and family. Ride a shooting star.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share support with your community and strengthen networks. An unexpected situation resolves easily with help from friends. Collaboration produces satisfying results. Have fun together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your career is on the rise. Put your heart into your work and it flourishes. Slow to consider the best approach with a challenge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adjust your educational course around an unscheduled change. Don’t react blindly. Consider consequences of different pathways. You can see the best road.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative ventures pick up steam. Support your partner and team to prioritize practicalities. Keep accurate records. File documents, send invoices and stay in communication.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Somebody finds your creativity and cleverness attractive. Together you can figure out a way around an obstacle. Listen and learn. Adapt naturally. Share perspectives.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick to basics regarding your health and work. Maintain practices and routines. You’re building strength and energy. Natural beauty inspires you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture yourself and family with fun and loving connections. You’re adapting to changes. Relax and decompress. Find romance in unexpected places. Tap into passion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home and family demand more attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Clear clutter to free space for new projects. Give away extra stuff. Nurture seedlings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice creative arts. Muses enchant you. Capture a sense of their song. Express your version. Attention to detail raises the level of your game.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially persuasive, and this can benefit your bottom line. Negotiate, bargain and market your wares. Get terms in writing. Communication gets lucrative.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow a personal vision. Advance a cause that pulls your heartstrings. Contributing to others satisfies at a deeper level. Pursue a passionate possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Complete old projects to clear space for new. Consider your vision for what you want. Meditate on desired outcomes. Private contemplation can get productive.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.