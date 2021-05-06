Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/07/21). Your professional status and influence grow this year. Disciplined, consistent work behind the scenes pays off. Switch courses with shared finances this spring before summer’s personal income rise. Sidestepping self-doubt next winter motivates a collaborative effort to new profits. Savor the applause.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You know what you want. You may not know how to get there. Don’t get pushy. Share ideas, resources and solutions. Creativity flowers naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Keep a low profile. Impulsive actions can backfire. Emotion beats logic. You can solve a puzzle. Don’t get rushed. Review and revise plans carefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Teamwork resolves a challenge. Coordinate actions carefully to navigate an obstacle. Slow to avoid accidents. Discuss plans and strategies. Determine roles and responsibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Careful, thorough efforts can advance. Professional barriers abound. Take extra precautions. Keep priorities practical. Your willingness to compromise allows greater flexibility and options.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Explore the possibilities. Many roads seem blocked. Avoid risk, expense or hassle. Investigate ideas. Stay gracious even when others are not. Revise plans. Study options.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Contribute to grow a joint endeavor. Look before leaping, especially with shared money. Minimize financial risk. Arguments could spark. Stick to practical priorities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Extra patience with your partner pays off today. Tempers could be short, temporarily. Avoid provoking an upset. Release resentments. Listen more than speaking.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Physical efforts could seem limited. Don’t push into a brick wall. Wait for better conditions. Prioritize health. Sometimes the best action is inaction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work could interfere with fun or romance. Stay in communication and stay flexible. Don’t get pushy or impatient. Your positive attitude is contagious.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Family comes first. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Keep your cool, especially when others don’t. Provide comfort and support. Share simple pleasures like laughter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get intimately involved in an intellectual project. Study and note your discoveries. Wait for better conditions to publish or launch creative works. Connect for the inside story.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. A barrier blocks the road; wait for better conditions to advance. Generosity looks good on you. Wear it without fanfare.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.