Tomorrow's Birthday (02/23/21). Generate innovative creative visions this year. Private self-discipline produces incredible results. Listen to your muses. Springtime career changes lead to summer domestic renewal. Taking new directions with communications next winter leads to a professional prize. Connect with a sense of purpose and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rearrange furniture or reorganize your home to adapt for changes. Temporary alterations can serve well. Find an energy boost with domestic arts and pleasures.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect and share the news. Your creativity and imagination run wild. Focus on short-term matters, as the tide’s in your favor. Invite participation and contribution.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover a pleasant financial surprise. You can find the resources. Stash away something of great value. Imagine perfect outcomes and then do what’s needed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Take advantage of a lucky break. Keep your promises and agreements. Stand up for what’s right. Personal integrity leads to happiness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Look for opportunities hiding in disruption or chaos. Focus on short-term objectives. Meditate and recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Push to advance a team effort. Try creative collaborative tools and supports with a challenge. New technology opens new possibilities. Contribute to shared success.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on short-term professional priorities. Push to meet an important deadline. Get support if needed. You have an extra advantage. Take care of business.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get creative with educational goals. Take advantage of favorable conditions for a deeper dive. Immerse yourself in a subject of personal fascination. Investigate curious threads.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Contribute to shared financial growth. Manage paperwork, budgets and deadlines. Support your partner with what they need. Leave nothing to chance. Develop practical plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to get farther. Two heads are better than one. Pull together with the heavy lifting and you can make a satisfying change. Coordinate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize health and safety. Temporary changes to your routines may be necessary. Try new workouts or practices. Nurture your mind, body and spirit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love demands your attention when least expected. Give in to fun and romance. Take time for laughter, art, games and music. Harness creative passions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.