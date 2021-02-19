Today’s Birthday (02/20/21). Connect with what’s most important to you this year. Dreams get realized through consistent practices and routines. Listen to your inner wisdom. A professional change this spring leads to delicious summer domesticity. Shifting your communication strategy this winter inspires professional breakthroughs. Pursue a personal dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow the latest news. Provide updates to support your networks through changing conditions. Monitor and share important information. Find creative solutions. Innovate and connect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available. Use money to make money. Trade and bargain, wheel and deal. Find win-win solutions by listening for what people want.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You may feel sensitive. Pamper yourself with luxurious hot water and special alone time. Imagine and dream. Articulate the personal projects you’d like to grow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Savor private reflection and introspection. Consider where you’ve been and where you’re going. Revise plans to adapt for recent changes. Recharge with natural beauty.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for mutual support with a social challenge, limitation or barrier. Teamwork gets through where individual efforts might fail. Collaborate and share the glory.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consistent professional efforts pay off in the long run. You’re attracting the attention of someone influential. Promote what you’re up to. Make beneficial connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Indulge adventurous urges with minimal risks. Study options and possibilities. Expand your territory to include fresh vistas without compromising health or safety. Try something new.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take small, practical steps to grow shared financial strength over time. Collaborate and build together for the future. Coordinate and strategize your plan.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strategize together to resolve a plot twist. A romantic fantasy fades to reveal a stark reality. Collaborate with your partner for a shared prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Step lightly and watch where you’re going. Expect unstable terrain. Stay practical with technical equipment. Slow the pace to navigate the tricky stuff.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative. Elaborate your collaboration with someone attractive. Ignore stereotypes or assumptions. Emphasize the fun quotient. Kindle romance in conversation. Cook up sweetness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize domestic matters. Clean and declutter while you plan home upgrades. Make a positive change to the space. Cook up something delicious to share.
