Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/26/21). Fortune follows community participation this year. Strong friendship, teamwork and partnership are your golden ticket. Shift your springtime investigation around obstacles before a creative project flowers this summer. Winter financial barriers or delays motivate discovery with an exciting educational exploration. Deepen collaboration and connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take care of yourself. Slow to avoid accidents. Listen to your body. Go around obstacles carefully. Avoid risk or hassle. Aim for balance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic plans could take a twist. Keep an open mind. Avoid obstacles, controversy or irritations. Relax and have fun. Find hidden opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize home and family matters. A surprise requires adaptation. Don’t try to force things. Gentle pressure works better. Make domestic repairs and upgrades.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Words can get twisted. Miscommunication and misinformation abound. Simplify, clarify and wait for developments. Invite, but don’t push. Wait to launch creative projects.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Pursue lucrative opportunities if possible. Don’t get pushy, though. Pay attention to the mood. Adapt around confusion or changes. Listen more than speaking.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Observe the situation before launching. A personal opportunity seems tempting. Consider potential, possibilities and consequences. Carefully sidestep any obvious barriers. Take care of yourself.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Lay low and hide into your sanctuary. Avoid risk, controversy or noise. Soothe sensitivities in private pursuits. Savor peaceful rituals, nature and beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patience comes in handy, especially on committees, groups and teams. Don’t get pushy. Wait for better conditions to launch. Stay objective in a tense situation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work takes priority. Assess a challenge. Get creative to find a way around an obstacle. Money saved is money earned. Consider options and potential solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Postpone advancement. Wait for better travel conditions. Limitations, delays and barriers abound. Find inventive solutions around logistical challenges. Study a subject of interest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review shared accounts to ensure positive cash flow. Maintain momentum as you can. An unexpected opportunity or expense could arise. Stay flexible and avoid controversy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A partner’s support helps navigate a change. Minimize risk. Wait for better conditions to advance. Stay flexible around barriers. Provide an open hand.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.