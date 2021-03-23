Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/24/21). Friends and allies open exciting doors this year. Consistent collaboration and teamwork can accomplish miracles. Travel and study complications this spring prompt a productive creative renaissance this summer. A frugal winter outlook sets the stage for your next educational adventure. Share support, love and deeper connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance and fun have your attention. Handle practical matters first. Invite participation to get chores done quickly so you can all go play.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fix up your place. Make technical upgrades. Positive results energize your efforts. Adapt spaces for changes. Find new uses for old stuff. Support family harmony.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Things are starting to make sense. Changes confirm your intuition. Revelations show your idea’s weakness. Put the puzzle pieces together. Do the background research.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor expenses closely. Unexpected events could deviate your financial plans. Avoid risky business. Prioritize simplicity and basics. Gain and stash resources. Maintain a positive balance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dress for success. Groom for Zoom and smile for the camera. Choose private over public engagements. Carve out time for yourself. Advance personal goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Step back to process recent events. Distractions abound. Privacy comforts and soothes. Clean your spaces. Organize your thoughts and plans. Investigate options and choose.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to team considerations. Adapt to unexpected plans. Reinforce structural support. Contribute to a collaborative effort. Keep your patience and sense of humor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance your professional objectives despite changes or delays. Get expert support when needed. Heed the voice of experience. Choose privacy over publicity. Prepare your presentation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow down. Don’t step into a pitfall. Minimize risk. Avoid travel. Investigate your educational options. Adapt your research to shifting circumstances. Find creative solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget review. Monitor cash flow to cover unexpected expenses. Avoid impulsive moves. Simplify and prioritize basics. Strengthen foundations and support structures.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Quickly handle a structural breakdown. Collaboration and coordination lead to simple solutions. Work together for common gain. Strengthen basic foundations. Encourage each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize your work and health. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Cutting corners would be more expensive overall. Highlight safety. Adapt practices with changes.
