Tomorrow's Birthday (02/27/21). Fortune favors introspection and planning this year. Disciplined efforts in private earn outsize rewards. Visualize winning. Weather professional storms this spring before a delightful summer domestic phase. Resolve creative challenges next winter for professional victory. Exercise imagination, artistry and efforts to realize a dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt for changing conditions under this Virgo Full Moon. Begin a new physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Practice makes perfect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Try something new. Change creative directions with the Full Virgo Moon. Shift perspectives toward love, passion and romance. Invent a possibility that inspires action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Repair, renovate, and remodel. Plant seeds for later growth. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A communication, connection and study phase dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Shift the messaging.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reach a financial turning point. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under the Virgo Full Moon. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Shift toward higher value potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates transitions. Private rituals satisfy and soothe.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates social challenges. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Adapt to team changes. Welcome newcomers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Virgo Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on work you love. Prioritize basics.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt an exploration to new circumstances. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts and teachers. Explore fresh terrain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The stakes could seem high. Shift directions with shared finances under tonight’s Full Moon. Collaboration pays off. Work out the next phase together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments over the next two weeks. Shift strategies with your partner after this Full Moon. Adjust plans for new circumstances.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.