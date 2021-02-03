Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/04/21). Grow and expand this year. Steady practice grows personal skills and capacities. Develop lucrative ventures. Support each other through social changes this spring, before summer romance delights. Winter brings domestic changes and sweet reconnection with community, family and friends. You’re especially confident, charismatic and powerful.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Watch for financial pitfalls. Keep feeding your emergency fund. You can see what your partner needs. Ask them to watch your blind spots. Pull together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A formidable barrier confronts you and your partner. Concoct a fabulous scheme. Avoid impetuous moves. Stay sensitive to what’s wanted and needed. Adapt with surprises.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize health and wellness, despite challenges. Adapt to changes. Slow for tight corners to avoid accidents. Nurture your physical vitality. Listen to your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently persist for what and who you love. Unexpected challenges require adaptation. Don’t take it personally if you’re unheard the first time. Say it again.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean a domestic mess. Support family through unexpected circumstances. Keep your sense of humor. Your patience eases another’s load. Connect and collaborate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communication breakdowns can lead to breakthroughs with patience and perseverance. Wait for favorable conditions. Clearly articulate your vision. Edit before launching. Share and connect.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can find the resources you need. Stay in action with a profitable plan. Wait for opportune timing to launch. Coordinate, budget and prepare.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. Reduce the volume on inner criticism by connecting with someone. Contemplate the natural world. Remember what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Relax. Avoid controversy or intensity. Step back from devices and screens to recharge your own batteries. Imagine and dream. Listen to your muses.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep showing up. A team effort may not go as planned. Avoid risky propositions. Abandon assumptions. Patiently pull to advance your common cause.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Schedule carefully at work. Unexpected events require adaptation. Don’t take on new challenges yet. Focus on one task at a time. Prioritize practicalities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Strategize to navigate travel barriers and educational challenges. Avoid hidden dangers. Stay flexible to sidestep obstacles. Ignore rumors and gossip. Investigate a mysterious curiosity.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.