Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/30/21). Collaborate with friends this year. Reliable, consistent and coordinated support propels shared victories. Shift strategies around educational roadblocks this spring, before writing your next masterpiece over summer. Adjust for winter income shortfalls that lead to a fruitful and delightful exploration. Together, you can do anything.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt to a shared expense. Fortune follows your own initiative. Collaborate to take advantage of a lucky opportunity. Pursue lucrative ventures. Funding arises.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to find a workaround with your partner. Love is your steady lifeline. Find balance and harmony through shared intent. Romance could kindle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor conditions. Demand for your work is high. Guard time for physical exercise, good food and rest. Protect and nurture your health. Follow your heartbeat.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance blossoms in conversation. Express your feelings through your reliable actions, too. Build harmony with intention and self-discipline. Focus on what you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture yourself and family by taking care of chores and cleaning. Try new recipes and flavors. Enjoy domestic comforts and arts. Consider color and lighting.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Changes lead to more changes. Monitor the news to adapt your own story. Keep your finger on the heart pulse. Creative discipline produces satisfying results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on making money. Generate financial harmony. Old assumptions get challenged. Wait for developments. Stay flexible to adapt to changes. Provide valuable services.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Share encouragement with someone who could use it. Fortune favors personal initiative. Passion inspires your disciplined efforts. Advance your cause.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Settle into peaceful privacy. Contemplate and refine plans. Envision a passion or dream fulfilled. Avoid risk, controversy or chaos. Savor natural connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with team and community efforts. Monitor conditions and adapt strategies. Manage communications with digital tools. Network online. Reach out with small gestures.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge. Adapt to professional or industrial changes. Love helps you stay on the right path. Leave uncertainty behind. Your work is gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore interesting subjects. You’re gaining skills and confidence. Learn from a talented teacher. Avoid risk or trouble. Studies and research reveal practical tools.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.