Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/14/21). Collaborate for an abundant harvest this year. Disciplined, steady efforts build common gain. Summer insights, dreams and discoveries inspire, before social challenges require adaptation this autumn. Revitalizing your work and health this winter sparks glorious fun with friends next spring. Share support and grow together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pick up the pace. Accomplishments today can have long-lasting impact. Illusions and distractions dissipate. Physical action gets results. You’re energized. Advance a level.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Opportunities for fun and romance abound. Creative moves can have lasting benefits. What’s your pleasure? Enjoy delicious moments with someone you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Make household improvements and repairs. Actions and investments made now can have lasting benefits. Visualize perfection. Research options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Use diplomacy and tact to resolve a misunderstanding. You can see what wasn’t working. Clarify and compromise. Find and implement solutions aligned upon.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — There’s potentially more money coming in. Creative ideas can get lucrative. Avoid distractions or silly arguments. Make a profitable deal with long-term benefits.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a personal project for satisfying and lasting benefit. Try a new style or flavor. Grow and expand your own capacities and talents.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause. Regroup to update plans for new realities. Long-lasting benefit comes from optimistic efforts today. Organize, assess and adjust course.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends and allies to advance a shared cause. Team action gets satisfying results. Coordinate for maximum gain. You’re especially powerful together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is getting attention. Pour on the steam! Don’t rely on luck or fantasy. Actions now have long-term gain. Build on solid foundations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand territory. False illusions fade and hidden dangers get revealed. Study options and possibilities. Monitor conditions. Make a long-distance connection. Investigate educational opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Strategize with your partner for financial growth. Keep your objectives in mind as you align on expenditures. Your actions could get lucrative. Push together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take action for a matter of the heart. Collaborate for common cause. Partnership flowers. Indulge in shared passions. Love motivates action for sweet results.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.