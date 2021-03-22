Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/23/21). Grow with community connection this year. Together, with planning, discipline and coordination, you’re unbeatable. Redirecting around itinerary or subject changes this spring inspires a creative summer communications surge. Discover solutions around a winter income gap before an adventure presents unexplored terrain. Teamwork is your superpower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on love, fun and beauty. Stick to reliable routines and simple pleasures. Expect delays with transportation and communication. Follow a creative passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider practical options for a domestic solution. Do the research before committing. Discover supply or transportation limitations. Get creative with substitutions for beautiful results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep communications simple and clear. Don’t push. Avoid ephemeral fantasies and stick to practical priorities. Consider words carefully. Edit and refine for elegance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep lucrative gears in motion. Don’t chase a fantasy; stick to practical objectives. Wait for better conditions to travel. Produce great results from home.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Follow your heart to grow stronger. Wait for better conditions to advance or launch. Get expert support with a practical challenge. You’re learning valuable skills.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The difference between a dream and the current reality could be wide. Don’t make expensive promises. You can get what’s needed. Draw upon hidden resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can collaborate and strategize with teams despite challenges or limitations. Find creative solutions. Text, Zoom and call. Reach out to include neighbors and friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find clever solutions to a practical professional puzzle. Fantasies dissipate and illusions fade. Stick to reliable routines and sources. Generate solid results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate a subject of your fascination. Travel complications include delays and barriers. Avoid risk and discover adventures in your own backyard. Explore and learn.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Manage financial obligations. Delays or miscommunications could stall the action. Keep communication channels open. Keep or change your bargains and agreements. File papers. Send invoices.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership helps you through a challenge. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Honey gets farther than vinegar. Use your persuasive charms. Share and connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Balance work with health. Avoid risk and adapt for current circumstances. Slow to minimize accidents or mistakes. Energize physical performance with steady practice.
