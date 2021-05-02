Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/03/21). Reap a bountiful professional harvest this year. Strengthen career foundations to reach new heights. A twist in your family fortunes this spring motivates a bountiful summer. Winter self-discovery inspires the collaboration to generate a shared financial surge. Connect for a satisfying rise in status.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork surpasses an obstacle. Communication comes easier, with Mercury in Gemini for about three weeks. You’re learning voraciously. Write and make valuable connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The next several weeks should be good for making money, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss profit potential. Put together lucrative deals. Profits arise through communications.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore the possibilities. You have an advantage for about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. You’re especially brilliant. Share a personal passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work together for satisfying harvest. Get quiet, reflective and introspective over about three weeks, with Gemini Mercury. Write your dreams. Listen to your angels.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership is your superpower. Friends are happy to participate and the team’s especially hot, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Collaborate for shared victory.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your professional influence grows through networking and connections over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Advance your career through communications. Write and publish.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Let fun and romance win the day. Expand frontiers and boundaries, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Explore, research and study. Write discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communicate to grow family fortunes over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Manage investments, insurance and legal affairs. Collaborate for shared gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communication channels open. Collaboration sparks, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. It’s easier to understand each other. Connect on a deeper level.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits inspire action. Find solutions for work, health and fitness through communications, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss ways to grow for strength and endurance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Use your power for good. Express your love, passion and artistry, with Mercury in Gemini. Romance and fun arise in conversation. You’re especially persuasive and charming.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider visions and make plans. It’s easier to express yourself at home and with family, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss domestic ideas and possibilities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.