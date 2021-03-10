Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/11/21). Imagine and envision perfection this year. Disciplined planning and preparation can realize your wildest dreams. Manage career tangles this spring, before home and family delights light up the summer. Clarifying misunderstandings patiently next winter allows for a professional growth spurt. Articulate and share your vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities. Some worries are well founded. Avoid travel, noise or crowds. Find a peaceful spot for contemplation. Visualize perfection and make plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of a brilliant idea with your team. Discuss, coordinate and sort resources. Wait for developments. Diplomacy works better than force. Determine who does what.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities at work. Monitor conditions with a professional challenge. Don’t force things. Wait and prepare. You’re making a good impression.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A barrier still blocks the road. Adapt your educational exploration to current conditions. Discoveries and revelations abound. Patient, gentle connection can open doors.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain a philosophical attitude about money. Revise plans and budgets for unforeseen expenses with shared accounts. Support each other to save resources and raise profits.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have extra patience with your partner. Tempers could flare. Avoid automatic reactions. Passions could run high. Listen to intuition. Share compassion. Romance could spark, too.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on your work, health and energy. Slow around sharp corners. Patiently navigate obstacles or roadblocks. Don’t push into a brick wall. Nurture yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Relax and wait, rather than pressing for something that’s not ready to happen. Savor beauty and delicious fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home improvement has your attention. Fix something before it breaks. Clean messes. Make upgrades for family support. Patience serves you well. Savor simple pleasures.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your creativity is on the rise. Writing or publishing projects can flower. Prepare carefully. Don’t push if the timing isn’t right. Listening goes farther than speaking.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin an especially profitable phase. Plug any financial leaks. Replace broken equipment. Stay in communication to keep things flowing. Provide valuable services.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue a personal passion. Hold your temper, despite complications, interruption or chaos. Pamper yourself with small luxuries. Enjoy familiar favorite rituals. You’re growing stronger.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.