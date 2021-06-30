Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/01/21). Family fortunes rise this year. Build and grow shared financial strength with steady, disciplined actions. Discover new directions this summer, before resolving social challenges this autumn. Winter brings an energy surge, inspiring springtime fun with friends, colleagues and allies. Together, haul in a satisfying harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue personal priorities and stick to basics. Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. If something goes against your grain, turn it down.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Take it easy. Avoid overstimulation or noise. Take time to revise plans around an obstacle. It’s emotion versus reason today. You can see what’s missing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Share what you’re learning. Keep your tone respectful. Avoid controversy, jealousies or sensitivities. Don’t push. Stick to basics. Advise patience around delays or barriers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A professional puzzle requires patient consideration and plan adjustments. Don’t provoke a clash of wills. Slow to avoid mistakes. Gentle pressure gets farther than force.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your horizons. Take care of duties and responsibilities before setting forth. Stick to practical objectives, as traffic could delay progress. Plan carefully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Plug financial leaks with a joint venture. Delays could be frustrating. Don’t get pushy; it’s worth the wait. Practice respectful patience. Support collaborative efforts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep your objectivity around a hot topic. Stay out of another’s argument. Support your partner patiently. Fact and fantasy clash; go for clarity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Support your partner patiently. Keep your objectivity around a hot topic. Stay out of another’s argument. Fact and fantasy clash; go for clarity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow physical efforts. Resolve a tangled knot gently and patiently. Provide excellent service by doing things correctly the first time. Practice and review your moves.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Work and home responsibilities could blend. Family comes first. Take care of domestic routines to keep systems flowing smoothly. Listen to someone experienced.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep appointments and deepen connections. Communications may not come out as planned. Forge ahead anyway. You can see what’s missing. Adjust in conversation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t push yourself too hard. Avoid dipping into savings. Reduce expenses if necessary. Bring in what you need to take care of basics.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.