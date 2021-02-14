Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/15/21). Develop your personal passions this year. Steady, consistent action realizes dreams. Develop lucrative long-term plans. Community matters turn a corner this spring, setting the stage for summer fun and romance. Complete a renovation or relocation next winter, for joyful celebrations. Shine your light.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — All systems go! An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Expand territory with a personal project. Opportunities arise in conversation. Fortune follows your own initiative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Clean, sort and organize possessions and projects. Clear clutter to create space for what’s ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pull together for common cause. Do the homework. Keep promises and deadlines. Contribute your piece of the puzzle. Conditions favor teamwork and collaboration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Be careful and thorough to advance professionally. Pay attention to details. You can find the necessary resources. Forge ahead and get farther than expected.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re learning valuable tricks. Strengthen infrastructure for expansion. Widen the scope of your investigation. Coordinate with your partner to advance boldly. Explore new terrain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities get realized through teamwork and coordination. Add your energy to propel a shared financial venture. Make hay while the sun shines.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect and link arms with your partner to advance. Encourage each other to maintain forward momentum. Share the load. Take advantage of favorable conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t let your guard down. Maintain practices for health and safety. Grow strength and energy with exercise, good food and rest. You’re building long-term gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Conversations can turn romantic. Let your sweetheart know how you feel. Tap into your creativity. Practice your artistry and craft. Raise the charm factor.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize domestic efforts. Clean and improve spaces for work, meals, sleep and play. Satisfying results lead to a rise in family peace, comfort and productivity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reaffirm personal commitments to focus efforts on what’s most important to you. Articulate the situation and share your views. Create your own interpretation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your actions can get especially profitable. Act with ethics and integrity. Keep or change your promises, especially with deadlines. Get support to surge ahead.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.