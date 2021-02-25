Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/26/21). Connect with your higher self this year. Steady action behind the scenes pays. Pursue passion projects. Resolve springtime career challenges before sweet family fun this summer. Discover and share new creative inspiration for a winter career launch. Find a renewed sense of purpose.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Concentrate on work, but don’t overdo it. Health and well-being are more important. Stick to reliable routines. Don’t try a new trick now.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Things could seem complicated with romance. There’s plenty of emotional support available. Rely on family and friends. Find solutions in conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on family matters. Avoid stepping on sensitivities. Prioritize domestic diversions and comfort food. Listen to the hidden undercurrent or mood.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tap into creative inspiration. Talk about dreams that now seem within reach. Organize and connect the pieces of the puzzle. It’s all coming together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take advantage of a potentially profitable opportunity. Changes obscure underlying possibilities. Adapt and shift to catch a windfall. Find hidden treasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider what you really want and discover something unexpected about yourself. Advance passion projects and diversions. Explore your own fascinations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Avoid fantasies and illusions to focus on basic facts. You’re especially productive in peaceful settings. Savor familiar routines and rituals. Organize your plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — There are too many Zoom calls. Graciously make the best of it. Connect as you can for shared support. Collaborative efforts can generate satisfying results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re attracting admiration. Compete for new professional responsibilities. You can learn what you need to know. Focus on practicalities to advance your career.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Develop your educational exploration. Stick to practical roads, as many avenues can be blocked. Creativity with your investigation brings unexpected gifts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Maintain healthy practices and routines. Nurture your energy with good food, exercise and rest. Savor connection with natural settings. Take excellent care of yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiate and compromise. Collaboration gets results. You’re persuasive, but tempers are short. Practice patience and model it for others. Forgive misunderstandings. Listen for love.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.