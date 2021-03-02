Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/03/21). Prepare for your metamorphosis this year. Follow inspiring visions with disciplined coordination. Discovering a new career path this spring inspires family fun and home improvement this summer. Investigating another side of the story this winter leads to a professional victory. Imagine your heart’s desire fulfilled.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Dig into the whole story over six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. You’re spurred into communication. You can learn what’s needed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work together for unexpected gain. Creative efforts pay. Make profitable moves, with Mars in Gemini over six weeks. Avoid reckless spending. Follow the budget.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice your moves. You’re strong and confident, with Mars in your sign for six weeks. You’re spurred into action. Advance personal dreams, interests and development.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize what you love. Guard time for peaceful introspection, with Mars in Gemini over six weeks. Clean closets, garages and attics. Rest and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic comforts soothe and satisfy. Teamwork flowers over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Together, anything’s possible. Coordinate and play your part.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance professionally, with Mars in Gemini. Move forward boldly over the next six weeks. Pour energy into your career for a rise in status.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study, research and investigate, with Mars in Gemini over six weeks. Review the source material. Explore your subject at a deeper level. Make exciting discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance boldly. Build savings, with Mars in Gemini. Revise the family budget for current circumstances. Grow shared income, assets and fortunes during this phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Plan and strategize. Let your partner take the lead. Collaborate as a well-oiled team, with Mars in Gemini. You can get much farther together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork leads to victory. Mars in Gemini energizes your work and health. Balance physical action with extra rest and good food. Practice for excellent performance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take action for love. Passions bloom naturally over six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Romance flowers with a little water. Savor this fun phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study options and possibilities. Get into domestic renovation and family projects. Physical action for home improvement produces satisfying results, with Mars in Gemini.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.