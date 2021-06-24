Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/25/21). Together, grow shared finances this year. Steady collaborative efforts yield valuable fruit. Enjoying privacy and peace this summer inspires solutions to autumn’s social challenges. Fresh health and vitality motivate your work next winter, before your team wins a prize. Build and grow your enterprise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Faith can seem missing, with Neptune retrograde over the next five months. Practice compassion, especially with yourself. Connect with a sense of purpose.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reminisce with teammates. Reconnect with old friends. Illusions can cloud your view. Let go of expectations. A reflective social phase colors five months, with Neptune retrograde.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reaffirm bonds, with Neptune retrograde for five months. Enjoy nostalgia and sweet memories with your partner. Review and revise long-term financial goals. Renew collaborative efforts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate. Look back over adventures, studies and travels, with Neptune retrograde. Review where you’ve been to clarify where you’re going. Reflect on educational ground taken.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reconsider long-term financial strategies, with Neptune retrograde. Revise arrangements and plug any financial leaks. Conserve resources. Review and discover a more profitable road.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Over five months, with Neptune retrograde, you feel most comfortable with familiar friends and partners. Nostalgia and retrospection soothe your spirit. Romance deepens.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Revise your physical routines, with Neptune retrograde. Meditate. Balance stress or burnout with relaxation and peace. Weave magic and dreams into your work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Treat yourself with love. Let romance develop naturally, with Neptune retrograde. Reorganize your game. Review rules. Discover new perspectives. Find your own passion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Neptune’s five-month retrograde transit inspires homebound privacy and relaxation. Slow to avoid burnout. Let go of unsatisfying pursuits. Practice self-compassion before serving others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can see clearly now, with Neptune retrograde. What was hidden gets revealed. Use your heightened sensitivity to support negotiations, compromise and diplomacy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re especially insightful and sensitive, with Neptune retrograde. Imagine the life you want, and plan steps to advance. Connect your work with a sense of purpose.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Resolve a personal issue. Nostalgic retrospection thrives, with Neptune retrograde in your sign. Follow old dreams over five months. Revise for who you are now.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.