Tomorrow’s Birthday (01/19/21). You’re in the spotlight this year. Disciplined attention animates personal passion projects. Social breakthroughs this winter lead to a summer turning point with a group collaboration before you fall in love again. Next winter brings a team victory. Take advantage of your opportunity to shine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enter an innovative social period. Team efforts and projects are favored this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Schedule carefully. Collaborate with friends.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Accept a professional challenge this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Focus on career opportunities. Your status and influence are on the rise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow Today is an 8 — Exploration and adventure beckon this month under the Aquarius Sun. Use technology for new reach and access. Leap boundaries, push limitations and discover.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Sort, file and organize. Prioritize family finances over the next month with the Aquarius Sun. Discuss long-term goals, potential and possibilities. Collaborate together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on each other. Partnership grows and flowers over the next month with the Sun in Aquarius. Collaborate, compromise and negotiate win-win deals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Balance work with physical health with the Aquarius Sun this month. Mental creativity is at maximum. Raise the level of your performance with practice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enter a highly creative period. Converse with your muses this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Practice your arts, sports and talents. Share the love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home and family center you this month with the Aquarius Sun. Nurture your creativity in comfortable surroundings. Manage household responsibilities and upgrade your space.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communications thrive, and words come easily. Write your masterpiece this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Learn and retain complex material.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Domestic comforts soothe and relax you. Extra profits are available this month with the Sun in Aquarius. Balance expenses with income. Work from home.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Use your growing personal power and talent for good. You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Pursue a passion.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Savor peaceful productivity. Finish old projects this month with the Aquarius Sun. Enjoy private introspection. Rest and meditate. Envision dreams, plans and possibilities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to www.nancyblack.com.