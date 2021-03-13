Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/14/21). Make creative dreams come true this year. Steady planning, coordination, routines and practices build for success. Make a career switch this spring, before summertime renovations beautify your surroundings. Shift creative communications next winter, leading to a career blastoff. Stay true to your higher angels.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Invent your own fun. Indulge your passions, obsessions and fascinations. It doesn’t need to get expensive. You’re growing stronger. Follow your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take it easy. Emotion could beat reason. Nurture sensitivities with peaceful privacy. Nature and beloved creatures inspire your creative spirit. Imagine and dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Tap into your community. Strengthen networks with participation. Invite others to play. Pull together for common cause.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Career matters have your attention. Resolve any lingering doubt through research. Don’t fund a fantasy. Make choices and determinations. Figure out the details.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your research. Study the options and determine which way to go. Do the homework to make a strong case. Outline statements, presentations and reports.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage shared accounts and initiatives. Contribute your energies to reduce debt and build wealth together. Simplify and clarify priorities. Collaborate for common gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share the load with shared commitments. Collaboration sparks in conversation. Romantic possibilities merit investigation. Listen to another’s view. Support each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize your health, work and energy. Restore it with good food and rest. Recharge and grow stronger with regular physical practices. Pamper yourself.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Beauty inspires your spirit. Find and follow a passionate connection. Kindle some sweet romance. Have fun with the ones you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home improvement projects satisfy. Beautify your space. Clean and clear clutter. Make an upgrade to support family systems. Celebrate results with something delicious.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write, research and edit. Analyze the basic structure. Get creative with format and details. Put together presentations, reports or statements. Express your view.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Tap a favorable market. Spend less than you bring in. Generate positive cash flow through reliable excellent results.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.