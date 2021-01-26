Tomorrow’s Birthday (01/27/21). You’re growing stronger this year. Match your passion with consistent practice for valuable skills. New social interaction this winter develops team support for summer changes, leading to a beautiful, creative romantic collaboration. Share, connect and celebrate with your wider circle next winter. Savor your accomplishments.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Creative or romantic expression could seem restricted. Slow to manage an unexpected twist. Keep practicing your game. Communication leads to solutions. Connect and share.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic dreams may not match the reality. You can see what’s missing. Come up with a plan to address a structural repair or upgrade.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A creative barrier redirects your attention. Monitor the situation for developments. Patiently communicate, especially with changes. Connect, coordinate and share the news.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Budget and estimate the funds necessary. Keep plans practical and focus on short-term needs to adapt to recent changes. Consider options and opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care of yourself. You are unique, magnificent and beloved. You’re also going through a personal metamorphosis or transformation. Prepare to stretch new wings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Notice dreams, visions and intuitive hunches. Consider and revise plans for a shift in conditions. Avoid travel or expense and keep a low profile.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise a team strategy to adapt to an evolving situation. Shifting conditions require an appropriate response. Support others to consider circumstances from another view.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on professional priorities. An industrial or market shift requires adaptation. One door closes while another opens. Consider opportunities and options. Monitor the pulse.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Travel may entice yet conditions are still evolving. Educational pursuits reward your investigative efforts. Anticipate changes. Adapt and shift your view for new discoveries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Manage joint resources around a financial change. Read and research measurements and statistics. Review the situation and adapt plans. Collaborate for shared gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Support your partner and be supported around a twist in plans. Guard patience around a change in status quo. New circumstances require adaptation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Maintain routines and practices to prioritize health and safety. Slow around sharp corners. Patience pays off with high dividends. Guard energy and recharge.
