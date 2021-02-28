Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/01/21). Invent new possibilities this year. Disciplined efforts realize your vision. Reach a professional turning point this spring, before a summer of domestic renovation and beautification. A plot twist requires extra communication next winter, before your career blastoff. Faithfully act for a dream come true.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your feelings with your partner. Discuss possibilities and potential. Don’t worry about the future. Focus on here and now. Enjoy a moment of bliss.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — What you’re learning energizes your work and health. Keep your own scorecard. Heed the voice of experience. Rely on a trusted coach or teacher.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make time for fun. Talk about what you love. Enjoy your favorite games, sports or diversions with interesting people. Savor precious shared moments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Apply your talents and creativity to home improvement. Small changes can make a big difference. Clean, sort and organize. Nurture yourself and family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Write and sketch your ideas. Speculate. Articulate your vision. Network and collaborate with talented friends. Share your views.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Wheel and deal. Prepare a winning pitch. Discuss profitable possibilities. Valuable opportunities and deals arise in conversation. Talk about an idea with potential.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re gaining confidence. Connect and communicate to broaden your reach. Draw upon hidden resources. Maintain a mystery. Use your power responsibly. Emotional creativity works.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Private introspection suits your mood. Enjoy your secret sanctuary. Organize and revise plans for new circumstances. You’re especially sensitive. Nurture yourself especially.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One good friend leads to another. Confer with allies and colleagues. Work with committees and teams can be especially effective. Collaborate for common gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider professional opportunities. Discuss the potential with trusted friends and allies. Test your theories before committing. Assess pros and cons, benefits and challenges.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your investigation is getting interesting. Explore another angle. Put your talent to work. Get expert advice. Savor delicious threads and discoveries. Unravel a mystery.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study money and review resources. Take it all philosophically. Find clever ways to reuse and repurpose things. Collaborate with shared finances. Contribute for common benefit.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.