Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/28/21). This year favors friendship, teamwork and community collaboration. Provide consistent support for outsize shared results. Navigate unstable spring travel conditions before a creative breakthrough wins accolades. Winter brings shifting financial conditions before an educational adventure strikes gold. You can work magic with help from friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership, with the Libra Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to plan changes. Support each other.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Increase strength and vitality. Adapt practices for new conditions under this Full Moon. Begin a physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor, with tonight’s Full Moon in Libra. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Start a new chapter. Write your views. This two-week Full Moon phase favors communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A financial turning point arises. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions over two weeks, with the Libra Full Moon. Harvest an unexpected windfall.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin a two-week introspective phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on passions over the next two weeks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt an exploration. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction over two weeks. Experiment with new concepts. Learn from a master.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The stakes could seem high under the Libra Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.