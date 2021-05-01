Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/02/21). Your career takes flight this year. Success builds from steady backstage efforts and strong foundations. Navigate a shared financial transition together this spring before summer bounty fills your pail. Discover hidden superpowers next winter for a boost to joint accounts. Your work is gaining respect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Great ideas spark between friends. Share what you’re learning. Think big. You’re especially creative. Dream up exciting team possibilities. Find agreement where least expected.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Career opportunities are worth pursuing. Forge ahead with professional plans and goals. Provide excellence. Important people speak well of you. Realize a dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — What you’re learning has long-term benefit. Educational dreams seem within reach. Stay focused. Get expert support. Do the homework. Investigate and explore the possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate to manage shared financial responsibilities. Communication flowers. Make long-term plans and set them in motion. Create and update budgets to realize a vision.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky break with partnership and romance. Share and express your love. Invent long-term collaborative possibilities. Dreams are within reach.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize healthy routines. Focus to refine your physical technique. Let a change occur naturally. Put love into your work. Get expert coaching to advance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic persuasion really works for you now. Use your charms and artistry. Make sweet promises, poems and invitations. Old dreams seem newly possible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Discuss long-term household changes you’d love. Imagination and creativity reveal unexpected solutions. Give in to spontaneous domestic improvements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share, invite and motivate others. Express passion and commitment. Brilliant ideas abound. Write your story. Edit for simplicity and inspiration. Polish and refine.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can get what you need. Draw upon hidden resources. Make powerful requests to the right people. Take advantage of lucky and lucrative opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A door opens toward a personal dream. Take advantage of a lucky break. You’re building for the future. What seemed impossible now appears doable.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Imagine and envision the perfect situation. Keep the faith. Believe that you can succeed. Consider potential and possibilities. Review options and plot your course.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.