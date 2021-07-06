Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/07/21). Grow shared prosperity through collaboration this year. Together, steady contribution builds the financial strength of your enterprise. Transformative discoveries this summer lead to a team challenge this autumn. Winter recharges your physical performance and health before a delightful social phase next spring. Collaboration gets lucrative.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study and write. Stand up for what’s important. Begin by learning the facts. Articulate a persuasive case and share it far and wide.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits tempt yet could seem elusive. Keep strengthening support structures. Current obstacles fade later. Prepare and polish marketing materials and presentations. Get ready.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Carve out some special alone time. Revive your spirit with a natural connection. Set aside doubts. Pursue personal passions and diversions. Nurture yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Contemplate deep questions. Consider possibilities. Private inquiries lead to interesting opportunities. Listen to considerations. Choose freely. Make plans and preparations. Make a spiritual connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to reinforce team structures. Listen to considerations and align on actions. Find a way around obstacles. Together, you have a wider view.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Handle professional responsibilities before going out to play. Resolve a breakdown or make corrections. Keep your stakeholders satisfied. And then you can cut loose.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Watch where you’re going, to avoid a bad step. Monitor conditions carefully before beginning. Consider potential consequences. Study the situation and share your discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review the numbers with your partner. Adjust the budget to the circumstances. Get creative, to meet your goals. Find a way around a temporary challenge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration can get through where individuals get stalled. Work with your partner to resolve a puzzle. Focus on practical priorities. Strengthen basics and foundations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture your work, health and fitness around a challenge. Strengthen basic elements first. Build from there. Practice physical moves. Gentleness works better than force.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love finds a way. Don’t get distracted by doubts or fears. Reconnect with someone special over shared passions. Give in to fun and relaxation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can resolve a domestic puzzle. Come up with a workable solution. Listening can impact more than speaking. Let someone know they’ve been heard.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.